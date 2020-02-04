Freedom Innovations develops world-class lower-limb solutions in close collaboration with amputees and prosthetists

innex Microprocessor Ankle seamlessly adjusts to changes in ground slope. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Freedom Innovations launches the next generation Kinnex microprocessor prosthetic ankle/foot – the Kinnex 2.0. The successor to the Freedom Innovations original microprocessor ankle, Kinnex 2.0 offers design enhancements which create a unique and superior experience for users as well as clinicians.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback on Kinnex 2.0,” said Eric Ferris, vice president of global marketing and product management at Freedom Innovations. “Our goal with this product was to develop a micro-processor-controlled foot that could truly support all aspects of daily life. The Kinnex 2.0 combines a number of unique features – instantaneous first-step responsiveness, a full carbon fiber foot plate, 30 degrees range-of-motion, IP-67 certification (water and debris protection), smart phone capabilities, and extensive product/durability testing – into a truly unique and beneficial product for both amputees and prosthetists. We are very excited to bring the next generation of Kinnex to the global prosthetic market.”

Designed For Real Life. The Kinnex microprocessor ankle combines sophisticated microprocessor ankle innovation with Freedom’s carbon fiber foot technology, providing users a uniquely stable and natural walking experience whether on flat, angled, smooth or uneven terrain. Kinnex 2.0 builds on this foundation with improvements in hydraulic system design, improved user experience and added product testing. Kinnex 2.0 is available worldwide on February 3, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release