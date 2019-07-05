Biophotonic treatment provider Kleresca announced that a recent, peer-reviewed study showed that its unique Fluorescent Light Energy (FLE) technology is set to reduce inflammation in the skin, enhance collagen production, and help the development of new blood vessels.

Image: The FLE technology is a painless and shows no serious side effects. Photo: Courtesy of karelys Ruiz on Unsplash.

The peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic dermatology is aimed at investigating the cellular mode of action of FLE on skin and immune cells and combining the clinical results with laboratory studies.

In addition, the approach of the study has created an opportunity for Kleresca to provide scientific answers for clinical questions. The results of the study showed how FLE reduces inflammation in the skin, enhances collagen production, and stimulates the development of new blood vessels (angiogenesis).

Kleresca general manager Mikkel Schoedt said: “These new findings are a milestone for Kleresca as they strongly support our current range of products including FLE for acne, rosacea and skin rejuvenation and provide strong hints towards new therapeutic areas for Kleresca.”

The company said that to fully elucidate the mode of action of FLE, further research is needed and the findings are expected to have important implications in relation with treating inflammatory skin conditions.

In addition, it considers the therapeutic areas like actinic keratosis (solar keratosis), psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema) for the future clinical pathway.

The FLE technology, which is said to be painless with no serious side effects, is considered an effective alternative to current standard treatment.

Kleresca has carried out the investigative study in collaboration with the University of Copenhagen, the technical University of Denmark, and the University of Molise in Campobasso, Italy, along with Klox Technologies, Canada.

The Kleresca provides non-invasive treatments for both therapeutic and aesthetic conditions through its biophotonic platform, using FLE to stimulate the biological processes of skin and repair mechanisms through photobiomodulation (PBM).

Its biophotonic platform activates documented skin repairing benefits for a number of diseases and conditions and with additional safety and efficacy.

Kleresca claims that it is currently developing ten markets including Australia, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and UK, and has also registered as FB Dermatology.