Abbott has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its blood and plasma screening Alinity s system.

Image: The US FDA’s Centre for Devices and Radiological Health. Photo: courtesy of The U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company has designed Alinity s system with an aim to provide the latest screening technology to US blood and plasma centres.

According to the company, Alinity s will help screen blood and plasma more effectively within a smaller space compared against commercially available competitive systems.

The additional automation and flexibility of Alinity s will facilitate plasma centres to enhance productivity and maintain the highest levels of accuracy.

Abbott transfusion medicine vice president Louis Morrone said: “Alinity s is a significant leap forward when it comes to speed, automation and efficiency for blood and plasma screening.

“These elements are important to blood and plasma services of all sizes, supporting Abbott’s overall mission to help people live longer, healthier lives by keeping the global blood and plasma supply safe.”

Alinity s system holds the capacity to run up to 600 tests per hour and helps centres to improve their capability to track all activities and actions associated with the testing and processing of each donation in line with regulatory requirements.

The system will also help increase walk-away time to a minimum of three hours, as well as allows the technician to continuously access to refill/restock when convenient.

Alinity s system will support laboratory professionals to continuously load and unload samples, as well as supply without pausing or stopping the system.

Abbott’s Alinity family of solutions has been designed to address the challenges of using multiple diagnostic platforms and simplify diagnostic testing. Alinity systems will run more tests in less space, provide test results quickly and minimise human errors.

QualTex Laboratories chief medical officer and senior vice president Dr Rachel-Louise Beddard said: “Alinity s will help us transform the way we conduct screening, so we can do our jobs most efficiently, allowing us to get the life-saving blood and plasma products to people facing their most critical situations.”