EchoInsight Strain imaging Standardizes Analysis and Interpretation, while Improving Diagnostic Assessment and Optimizing Care

Epsilon Imaging Partners With Siemens Healthineers. (Credit: Bokskapet from Pixabay.)

Epsilon Imaging, a visualization and analysis software provider transforming cardiac diagnostic workflow with strain imaging, today announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers, a leading developer of medical imaging and information management solutions, to offer syngo Dynamics users EchoInsight visualization and analysis with strain imaging. This syngo Dynamics integration enables clinicians to gain quick and easy access to EchoInsight strain imaging with automated cardiac function measurements based on ASE Guidelines for improved quality, standardization and efficiency in echo interpretation and management. With this partnership, Siemens Healthineers is an official global reseller of EchoInsight.

“This partnership with Epsilon Imaging aligns with the Siemens Healthineers vision to expand precision medicine into routine care by integrating a vendor-neutral tool for strain imaging into cardiovascular clinical practice,” said Christian Zapf, Head of the syngo Business Line. “As part of our syngo Dynamics cardiovascular enterprise imaging and reporting solution, this partnership offers clinicians a simple to use and robust strain analysis package to improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce unwarranted variations. We are looking forward to bring this solution to the market together with Epsilon Imaging.”

“This partnership with Siemens Healthineers is a testament to our common vision to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to customers for improved quality, standardization and efficiency in the way patients are managed,” said Eric Sieczka, CEO at Epsilon Imaging. “We are looking forward to working with the Siemens Healthineers Team to bring greater access to strain imaging in clinical practice.” With the recent establishment of the reimbursable CPT myocardial imaging code (+93356), strain imaging has demonstrated its valuable benefits in the clinical setting.

syngo Dynamics cardiovascular reading and structured reporting solution can help with access to patient data and reports across devices, platforms, and locations, giving users a comprehensive view of cardiovascular data. Offering customizable one-click intuitive reading and reporting, while still offering advanced automation and exceptional structure, syngo Dynamics can help your department complete reports with greater speed and accuracy to help transform care delivery.

EchoInsight is a vendor-neutral platform that provides quantitative information based on strain imaging, analysis of cardiac tissue motion and contraction, to assist echocardiography diagnostics, along with workflow-enhancing features. EchoInsight’s clinical suite of applications is designed specifically for managing a wide variety of indications across echocardiography programs. Clinical applications seamlessly integrate strain imaging and automated cardiac function measurements into syngo Dynamics.

