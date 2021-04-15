EPIC has hundreds of members operating in the photonics sector (Credit: Shutterstock/OlegDoroshin)

The European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC) has announced two new appointments to its board of directors at its online annual general meeting.

The first, Adam Piotrowski, is CEO of VIGO System and President of the Polish Technological Platform on Photonics

The second, Berthold Schmidt, is CEO at TRUMPF Photonic Components, the market and technology leader in machine tools and lasers for industrial manufacturing.

EPIC director general Carlos Lee said: “It is a privilege to have these experts join the board of directors and to have their expertise and knowledge of the industry onboard to benefit our members.”

At the announcement, EPIC stressed the importance of having a board of directors that is both geographically diverse and representative of the many fields of business inherent within photonics.

EPIC board of directors

The EPIC board of directors composition, as of April 2021 is as follows:

Adam Piotrowski, CEO of VIGO System (Poland)

Basil Garabet, president & CEO of NKT Photonics (Denmark)

Benno Oderkerk (The Netherlands)

Berthold Schmidt, CEO of TRUMPF Photonic Components (Germany)

Christian Bosshard, vice president and head of the CSEM Center in Muttenz (Switzerland)

Jan Meise, CEO of AMS Technologies (Germany)

Samuel Bucourt, CEO of Imagine Optic (France)

EPIC board members are appointed for a 3-year term that is renewable once, meaning that every year there is a replacement.

The organisation believes that this ensures that new ideas and opinions are implemented on a regular basis.