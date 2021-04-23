The new fund is expected to invest in disruptive technologies for enhanced patient outcomes

Endeavour Vision has raised $375m funds to support medtech and digital health firms. (Credit: Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay)

Venture capital and growth equity firm Endeavour Vision has secured $375m in capital commitments for a medtech fund that will invest in transformative healthcare technologies.

The capital has been raised for its Endeavour Medtech Growth II (EMG II) fund, which was supported by new and returning investors, including public pension funds, multi-manager funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Endeavour Vision will use the funds to support growth-stage medtech and digital health innovations, which enhance the standard of care and build efficient healthcare systems.

The company stated that the fund’s closing comes as the world begins to look towards post-pandemic life after more than one year in the grip of Covid-19.

The pandemic has boosted the adoption of new healthcare technologies, including new ways of providing remote patient care, said the company.

Endeavour Vision added that trends, such as ageing populations, chronic diseases and strained healthcare budgets will continue to boost demand for cost-efficient solutions.

With investments of over $100m, the fund has already supported seven companies such as IntelyCare, CeQur, Rapid Micro Biosystems, SOPHiA GENETICS, Nalu Medical, Lumeon and Relievant Medsystems.

Endeavour Vision co-founder and managing partner Bernard Vogel said: “Governments, citizens and investors are now more aware than ever of our healthcare systems’ strategic importance and current limitations.

“This is accelerating the demand for pioneering solutions that can deliver sustainable healthcare. As such, EMG II LP’s timing could not be better. We want to thank the fund’s investors for their confidence in our team and strategy.”

Established in 2000, Endeavour Vision provides funding to the growth-stage medtech and digital health companies in Europe and the US.

The firm’s investment teams work from global healthcare hubs located in Geneva of Switzerland and Min-neapolis of US.