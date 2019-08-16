The optimised SmartAssist software enables EksoNR to have a smoother and more natural gait path when transitioning between steps

Image: Ekso Bionics has introduced next generation exoskeleton device for neurorehabilitation. Photo: courtesy of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Ekso Bionic has introduced the next generation exoskeleton device, EksoNR, for neurorehabilitation.

EksoNR, which is the next generation EksoGT, is an inherent exoskeleton device that allows patients recovering from stroke or other conditions to again learn walking with a more natural gait.

The latest EksoNR is added with features and software enhancements to provide physical therapists and patients with a better rehabilitation session.

EksoNR is the next generation exoskeleton device

The new exoskeleton device is installed with EksoView, a new touchscreen controller that enables therapists to intuitively adapt assistance to challenge patients using real-time feedback and perform outcome measures during use.

Designed to hold in the palm of a therapists’ hand, EksoView offers visualisation of various exercises beyond gait training, including balancing, squatting from sit-to-stand positioning, lifting one leg, or standing in place, to actively involve patients and improve the use.

The enhanced SmartAssist software allows EksoNR to deliver smoother and more natural gait path when transitioning between steps.

SmartAssist also provides gait symmetry and posture feedback, as well as helps therapists to track patient progress with an upgraded EksoPulse cloud-based analytics solution.

Rehabilitation data will be used by EksoPulse to provide insightful metrics and graphs for therapists and administrators for the monitoring of patient progress and outcomes.

Ekso Bionics CEO and president Jack Peurach said: “Ekso Bionics is committed to developing the latest exoskeleton advances for rehabilitation. We continue to innovate to ensure physical therapists have access to the latest tools to deliver better patient outcomes and superior care in neurorehabilitation.

“EksoNR is a full neurorehabilitation tool that is effective, intuitive, and differentiating. There is an increasing demand for adoption, as our technology sets rehabilitation centers apart.”

The company secured approval form the US Food and Drug Administration for EksoNR to be used for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It also secured CE mark approval in Europe.