Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, a US-based medical devices company, announced that it has received FDA clearance for its body contouring product, eon FR,

Image: eon FR by Dominion Aesthetic Technologies. Photo: Courtesy of Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc/PRNewswire.

eon FR is a body shaping technology that provides non-contact, laser energy to reduce fat in the abdomen.

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies said that it has designed eon FR using a patent-pending powered articulated arm that enables the delivery of laser energy.

In addition, eon FR is claimed to be capable of reducing fat over a larger surface area easily when compared to other devices.

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies founder, chairman and CEO Janet Campbell said: “I am very pleased that eon FR has received its FDA clearance demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our non-contact, medical device. Clearance was secured thanks to our world-class team of laser engineers, scientists, physicist and our incredibly talented scientific advisers who contributed to the study of eon FR.”

“I wish to recognize three physicians who led the clinical study on eon FR: Dr. Thomas Fiala in Orlando, Dr. Jill Waibel in Miami and Dr. Suzanne Kilmer in Sacramento. All three are members of Dominion’s Scientific Advisory Committee.”

eon FR treatment takes approximately 15 minutes to perform with no downtime and causes the death of fat cells through the process called apoptosis.

The apoptosis process takes a time of 6 to 12 weeks, and following the eon FR body contouring treatment, the body naturally eliminates fat cells through its lymphatic system.

Fiala Aesthetics owner Thomas Fiala said: “The clever engineering of eon FR might well make it the ‘next big thing’ for non-invasive body contouring. The treatment head simultaneously delivers chilled air to keep our patients comfortable, while the diode laser provides reliable deep heating of the fat for effective apoptosis.”

The company claims that its team of experts are designing, building and commercializing quality technologies and its eon medical device targets areas that have been identified as having the strongest potential for commercialization.

Furthermore, the system is set to offer significant advantages over existing devices including improved patient interfaces, safety, convenience, intuitive use, service and other physician/patient advantages.