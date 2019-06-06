Darby Dental Supply has formed a strategic partnership with CareStack a company that has developed a cloud-based software solution for dental practice management.

Image: Darby Dental Supply partners with CareStack. Photo: Courtesy of StockSnap/Pixabay

CareStack’s groundbreaking software is the first of its kind, combining patient engagement, business analytics, integrated phone, revenue cycle management, charting, claims and scheduling onto a single platform while eliminating the need for practices to seek out multiple providers and navigate complicated, costly integrations. CareStack’s single-software solution provides a significant cost-savings over the patchwork of options most dentists are currently using.

This partnership further advances Darby’s position as a comprehensive solutions provider by adding another valuable resource to its growing range of services and fueling Darby’s commitment to helping its customers operate efficiently and profitably. CareStack’s all-in-one, cloud-based platform helps dental practices of all sizes better manage their clinical, financial and administrative workflows.

“As technology continues to transform the dental industry, the choice to partner with CareStack was a natural one. Darby aims to provide our customers with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions available,” said Michael Caputo, President of Darby Dental Supply. “To effectively manage their businesses, dental practices traditionally had to cobble together multiple software solutions, each requiring costly licenses, integration, support and updates. CareStack allows practitioners to leverage a single solution to increase practice productivity, optimize patient care, and communicate with their patients.”

“With CareStack, dental practices get a modern all-in-one solution on the cloud with advanced capabilities for centralization, automation, and analytics that provide more opportunities to maximize insurance reimbursement and enhance patient experience,” said Abhi Krishna, Co-Founder and CEO of CareStack. “Both Darby and CareStack share a deep, customer-centric culture and an undying commitment to elevate dental practices to the next level of financial success. Together we look to redefine dental practice management through our combined technology-led offerings.”

The collaboration with CareStack complements Darby’s growth strategy to expand its ecosystem of full-service solutions and cutting-edge technology. As customers seek out more convenient ordering channels and faster response times, Darby has invested in technological solutions to allow customers to personalize the way they do business. The company recently launched a new user-optimized website and mobile app, complete with an inventory management system.

Source: Company Press Release