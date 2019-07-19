Corindus Vascular Robotics, a developer of precision vascular robotics, has installed CorPath GRX Systems in two new hospitals affiliated with one of the nation’s largest hospital networks, HCA Healthcare.

Image: The new systems are now installed in hospital locations in Florida and Texas. Photo: Courtesy of Corindus, Inc.

The new systems are now installed in hospital locations in Florida and Texas, bringing the total number of HCA hospitals utilizing CorPath GRX to three.

“We are pleased with HCA Healthcare’s continued commitment to our CorPath GRX technology and the work we are doing to bring next-generation robotic solutions to the cath lab. This expansion further validates HCA’s interest in adopting next-generation solutions to improve patient care and outcomes, while offering their providers state-of-the art tools to do so,” said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. “Having renowned hospital networks, such as HCA Healthcare, adopt robotics and offer patients advanced treatment options, serves as a key driver in our goal to expand robotic-assisted procedures to other areas of care in need of the technology.”

Based in Nashville, Tenn., HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. It has 185 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care located across 21 states and the United Kingdom. Its facilities include surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics.

Source: Company Press Release.