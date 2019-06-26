ThermoGenesis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cesca Therapeutics, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Cordlife Group to provide its next-generation AXP II System.

Image: AXP II provides automated, rapid and reliable harvesting of stem and progenitor cells. Photo: Courtesy of Belova59 from Pixabay.

The automated cellular processing solutions provider said that Cordlife intends to use its AXP II System at its processing facility in India for the rapid processing of cord blood units.

AXP II is set to provide automated, rapid and reliable harvesting of stem and progenitor cells from collected units of umbilical cord blood in a functionally closed sterile system and is currently used by major public and private cord blood banksworldwide.

The AXP II System has been developed to include an upgraded functionality of improved user interface and compatibility with newer operating systems.

The system features an improved docking station and XpressTRAK software to maintain compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Current Good Tissue Practice (cGTP) regulations.

ThermoGenesis said that the The AXP II System is an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates from cord blood.

In addition, its functionalities includes automating the volume reduction process, providing consistent buffy coat concentration volumes, ensuring high recoveries of mononuclear cells in a targeted final volume, and allowing simultaneous processing of multiple cord blood units in one centrifuge.

ThermoGenesis president Haihong Zhu said: “Thermogenesis is rapidly building momentum for its proprietary line of automated medical devices and technologies for cellular processing, and this expanded relationship with Cordlife is a testament to our ability to continuously innovate to provide better technologies to our customers worldwide.

“Entry into India, in addition to our recently announced expansion into Thailand, will allow us to make a significant impact in Asia, a large and very important market for us.”

ThermoGenesis said that The AXP II System includes the AXP II Device, AXP II Docking Station, AXP Processing Bag Set, XpressTRAK software and accessories.

Cordlife Group is a Singapore-based cord blood banking services provider in Asia, owning a large network of cord blood banks with full stem cell processing and storage facilities in Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and the Philippines markets.

Furthermore, it is operational in India since 2008 and is recognized as one of the top three cord blood banks in India by AABB, a global gold standard in cord blood banking, and the College of American Pathologists.