Briggs & Stratton Corporation continues to be humbled by the heroic acts of the healthcare professionals who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company is proud to be a part of a MaskForce consortium that has designed, developed and produced a reusable face mask with disposable filters to protect these individuals.

The MaskForce face mask – which is temporarily authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic – can be sanitized and reused, unlike most face masks which are designed to be discarded after a single use. Its filters, however, are intended to be disposed of after every eight hours of wear, further extending the life of the mask.

Because of its expertise in air filtration for its engines, Briggs & Stratton Corporation led the consortium’s efforts to identify and source candidate filter materials found outside of the traditional medical supply chain given the extreme shortages. A team of Briggs & Stratton employees conducted more than 250 flow resistance and filtration efficiency tests on Briggs & Stratton equipment to evaluate materials that will provide the breathability, quality of filtration and protection needed by medical professionals and first responders when caring for COVID-19 patients. The team presented its recommendations to the consortium, which ultimately selected a medical grade material for its final MaskForce design.