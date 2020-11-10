Streamlining fabrication of dental products with LuxaDent 3D Printer and LuxDent software

LuxCreo and Foshion Dental launch LuxaDent dental 3D printer. (Credit: Business Wire.)

LuxCreo, an innovator of 3D printers, software, and materials, today announced an exclusive partnership in Europe and Asia with Foshion Dental (Shanghai Foshion Medical System Co. Ltd.), a global leader in dental manufacturing. LuxCreo is providing a fully integrated 3D printing dental solution – LuxaDent 3D printer, LuxDent dental software, and a full suite of dental-specific resins.

LuxaDent 3D printer, launched at DenTech 2020, leverages LuxCreo’s third-generation printing technology and LuxDent software to enhance Foshion Dental’s digital dentistry solutions. Featuring 4k-resolution LCD technology, 25µm accuracy, and a build area of 192mm x 120mm x 200mm, LuxaDent accurately prints dental products with a simpler and more efficient process.

“We built the LuxaDent printer and LuxDent software leveraging technology in our production 3D printers and Smart Factories we’ve been innovating since 2016. Building on our partnership with Foshion Dental, we are continuing to invest in our 3D printing technology to help the dental industry achieve higher levels of quality and production efficiency,” said Michael Strohecker, Chief Revenue Officer, LuxCreo Inc.

LuxDent incorporates LuxCreo Smart Factory software to ensure robustness and ease of use in dental practices, dental labs, and orthodontic facilities. Enabling high accuracy and printing speeds, LuxDent streamlines production workflow from importing scanned models to batch nesting and printer setting optimization.

The LuxaDent dental 3D printer is part of the LuxCreo portfolio of 3D printers.

Source: Company Press Release