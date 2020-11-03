1health.io empowers partners with the ability to offer convenient, non-invasive, and remote options for diagnostic testing. Partners can offer their patients, customers or employees diagnostic testing that eliminates inconvenient or even risky visits to testing centers while also eliminating long wait times for results. 1health.io’s platform allows partners, like Hygea Precision Medicine, to launch their private, secure, and scalable testing portal quickly, and to have tracking and reporting that is essential for supporting a large distributed team.

Hygea Precision Medicine provides a platform that promotes communication between a patient and their healthcare provider to optimize the patient’s treatment plan. The Hygea solution is a HIPAA compliant web-based software platform that connects providers, patients, and CLIA labs.

“When COVID-19 hit, we realized we could step in to deliver even more than genetic tests to providers,” said Devina Do, COO and Co-Founder of Hygea Precision Medicine. “Our intuitive software is trusted by physicians everywhere to assist in selecting, ordering, and assessing the most relevant genetic tests from laboratories. Now, with the help of 1health.io we are leveraging our seamless processes to deliver convenient at-home COVID-19 testing in order to fight this pandemic.”

1health.io provides testing as a service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier this year.

“We aim to make testing easy and accessible for everyone, and have developed the first technology infrastructure that turns testing into a service allowing our partners to launch testing in days all across the country,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health.io. “Hygea Precision Medicine has fantastic infrastructure for providers, and their expertise in the field of genetic testing makes this partnership an evergreen one. For the time being, we are excited to help them provide their customers with an easy and convenient COVID-19 test option to help contain this pandemic.”

The tests can be taken from anywhere – at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, and can be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1health.io online platform.