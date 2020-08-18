Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition

he hum brushes are packed with powerful sonic vibrations coupled with patented bristle technology for a phenomenal clean. (Credit: Colgate-Palmolive.)

Today, Colgate announced the launch of hum by Colgate, the new smart electric toothbrush that guides consumers to brush better and to build healthier habits without sacrificing fun for functionality. While most people miss 40 percent of their teeth when they brush, hum by Colgate can help consumers achieve 50 percent better brushing efficacy*. The product has smart sensors that make it simple to track the frequency, duration and coverage of a consumer’s unique brushing style, and provide personalized guidance helping people target spots that need extra attention.

“hum by Colgate was designed with the consumer in mind to create a more accessible smart electric toothbrush to help more people brush better,” said Vice President, Marketing North America Bill van de Graaf. “hum also meets the consumer demand for a lightweight and sleek toothbrush that delivers a powerful clean. For consumers, good habits are key to staying happy and healthy, and they prefer brands that help them build those habits in easy and fun ways.”

hum’s strong connected technology is user-friendly, built to fit into people’s busy lives to help them brush their best. User-friendly technology features include offline brushing that allows the toothbrush to store data for 10 days, so users don’t always have to have their smartphone at the sink with them while they’re brushing, or be logged into the app in order to benefit from a better understanding of their unique brushing habits. In addition, integration with the Apple® Health app saves data for ease of use and makes it easier for consumers to improve their oral health habits as part of their overall health and wellness routine.

“I love how hum by Colgate offers personalized guided brushing programs, so it feels like you have your own dentist coaching you through brushing techniques every morning and night,” said Dr. Lewis Chen, Managing Partner and Dentist. “Colgate is a brand I trust will give my patients healthy, clean smiles every day. Being able to track and adapt your brushing style is an enormous benefit to help achieve better oral hygiene.”

hum by Colgate is also making brushing a little more fun. To reward the users’ brushing routine, they can easily earn smile points on the hum by Colgate® app that can be used to purchase any product in the in-app shop – including hum refill brush heads and offerings from partner brands, to create a full circle wellness experience for consumers. The smile points give users extra encouragement to keep brushing at their best.

Source: Company Press Release