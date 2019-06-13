CartiHeal has enrolled the 200th patient in the Agili-C IDE pivotal clinical study. Surgery was performed by Scott Hacker, MD, at Grossmont Hospital, San Diego, CA.

Image: CartiHeal chief medical officer Ken Zaslav. Photo: Courtesy of CartiHeal/ PR Newswire.

The 200th study patient was a 59 year old male with moderate osteoarthritis and two large lesions on the trochlea and the medial femoral condyle. The patient was randomized to the Agili-C arm of the study and treated with 3 implants.

According to Dr. Ken Zaslav, CartiHeal’s Chief Medical Officer and past President of the International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS), “the idea of the study design was to treat patients that we, as orthopedic surgeons, see on a daily basis in our clinics and operating rooms. The most recent case performed by Dr. Hacker provides an excellent example of that. The goal of the study is to show that the Agili-C implant provides superior treatment over the current surgical standard of care, microfracture and debridement, for wide range of cartilage lesions.”

“We are very pleased from the fact that the top surgeons in the world have elected to participate in our clinical study and that the enrollment rate is exceeding our expectations. Within a year and a half from the study start 200 patients have been enrolled. Accordingly, to current projections, we estimate that enrollment will be completed in the upcoming months,” said Nir Altschuler, CartiHeal’s founder and CEO.

Source: Company Press Release