US-based medical technology company CARLSMED has completed a merger with Precisive Surgical, a spine imaging system provider, to provide the personalised surgical workflow platform.

Image: The CARLSMED system is set to be the industry’s first personalized surgical workflow platform. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

The CARLSMED system is set to be the industry’s first personalized surgical workflow platform. It is designed to offer early surgical intervention, and deliver personalised implant devices to patients with a complex, multi-level spinal deviation of alignment.

In addition, the system is expected to result in better patient outcomes, quality of life, reduction in the use of opioids for pain management, and decrease overall surgical costs to the patient, surgeon and medical centre.

CARLSMED co-founder and CEO Mike Cordonnier said: “Today’s imaging for severe spinal deformities is primarily used for diagnostic purposes only. The proprietary platform we are developing enables surgeons to use this information directly for surgical intervention.

“Our platform changes the way traditional radiographic imaging studies are taken. This enables creation of devices and surgical plans in a build-on-demand business model. This technology leap addresses a giant opportunity to use meaningful data for improved patient care.”

To offer cost-effective and personalised surgical solutions for patients with a variety of spine disorders and facilitate traditional, MIS and robotic surgical techniques, the CARLSMED system utilises clinical intelligence, advanced image recognition, and 3D printing technologies.

In relation to the transaction, CARLSMED has appointed entrepreneur, spine surgeon, and IntuitiveX CEO Dr Jeffrey Roh to the Board of Directors, joined by co-founders Mike Cordonnier, Niall Casey and Dr Justin Esterberg on the board.

CARLSMED is part of the US tech start-up incubator EvoNexus, and Precisive Surgical is a recent spin-out company of the life science technology incubator IntuitiveX.

The CARLSMED System is not yet available for sale, and the terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Precisive Surgical co-founder and CARLSMED chief medical officer, spine surgeon Dr Justin Esterberg said: “In surgery, we have access to enormous amounts of imaging data preoperatively or intraoperatively that is not currently being harnessed to its fullest extent to improve patient outcomes.

“The system we’re creating will allow us to truly capture this data for each patient and optimize implant dimensions and trajectories for spinal cages and instrumentation to enhance patient outcomes following surgery.”