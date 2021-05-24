Medical imaging pioneer Carestream will transform X-ray systems across the globe using HPE GreenLake for ML Ops powered by HPE Ezmeral

Hewlett-Packard headquarters in Palo Alto, California. (Credit: LPS.1/Wikipedia.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Carestream Health, a leading global provider of medical imaging systems, has selected HPE to power a transformative new healthcare initiative based on artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS). Based in Rochester, NY, Carestream will use HPE GreenLake for Machine Learning Operations (ML Ops), a machine learning-optimized cloud service infrastructure powered by HPE Ezmeral and HPE Pointnext AI Services. The new infrastructure enhances X-ray solutions and workflows for medical professionals and patients, facilitating the next generation of AI-enabled imaging devices for medical diagnosis.

Carestream’s next-generation platform leverages powerful AI technology to streamline, transform, and improve the medical imaging process, adding value across the entire imaging chain for both patients and providers. AI algorithms are used to improve accuracy, automate radiology workflow processes, and reduce cycle times. The new AIaaS healthcare solution will accelerate development, compliance, and operational processes such as deploying updates of new machine learning and deep learning models. Over time, hospitals using Carestream’s platform will be able to scale to assist more patients and use mobile solutions to address patient needs wherever needed. Time-consuming local software updates will be replaced by cloud hardware and service upgrades, enabling hospitals to evolve their medical imaging capabilities, seamlessly meeting compliance requirements.

HPE’s collaboration with Carestream will impact medical imaging technology on a global scale, as Carestream’s X-ray platforms are already in use across 140 countries, spanning over 100,000 pieces of equipment and 35 different hardware configurations. Deploying Carestream’s robust pipeline of advanced AI algorithms across diverse legacy hardware is challenging, but HPE’s hybrid cloud solution will play a key role.

“Carestream was already ahead of the curve in using AI for medical imaging, and this close collaboration with HPE helps us scale to support the evolving needs of our global customer base,” said Carestream CTO Dharmendu Damany. “HPE GreenLake Cloud Services enables Carestream to embrace the hybrid cloud, so we can focus on supplying customers with superior on-premise imaging hardware, while delivering AI services and software updates through the cloud.”

Collaborating closely with Carestream and delivering the initial AI advisory services, HPE experts will provide Carestream a scalable, future-proof AIaaS platform to develop, deploy, monitor, and support AI models served to Carestream’s edge imaging systems. HPE servers include GPUs developed by NVIDIA, a key AI hardware partner in the project, enabling each server to tackle multiple imaging and analysis tasks simultaneously. HPE and NVIDIA technology will also facilitate federated learning – the aggregation of anonymized machine learning data across multiple provider facilities. Federated learning is expected to revolutionize healthcare research and development over the next decade, enabling researchers to increase diagnostic intelligence and automation without compromising patient privacy.

“Our partnership with Carestream, one of the worldwide leaders in the critical medical imaging space, closely aligns with HPE’s vision for innovation from edge-to-cloud, and provides cloud services to achieve outcome-driven digital transformations,” said Keith White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “It’s been so exciting working with Carestream to develop a scalable, next generation AI as a Service platform that enables their continued leadership in delivering improved patient outcomes and impactful insights to their customers.”

The end-to-end AIaaS platform to be delivered by HPE GreenLake was architected by HPE’s Pointnext Services team as a trusted services partner, using HPE storage, servers, HPE Ezmeral software, and partner solutions such as those provided by SUSE. HPE will handle the total solution execution, including ongoing care, AI operations, and infrastructure management. The new platform will enable Carestream to reduce its AI-related research and development costs, while accelerating the company’s AI-powered imaging, workflow automation and analytics innovations.

HPE GreenLake for ML Ops makes it easier and faster to get started with ML/AI projects, and seamlessly scale them to production deployments. Customers can deploy AL/ML workloads on HPE’s ML-optimized cloud service infrastructure, a solution that is designed to address all aspects of the ML lifecycle, from data preparation to model building, training, deployment, monitoring, and collaboration.

HPE GreenLake cloud services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. Customers of all sizes will find that HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. Large enterprises will particularly appreciate that HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, data protection, HCI, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs.

The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing, with over $4.5 billion in total contract value, and more than 830 selling partners. Today, HPE GreenLake has over 1,000 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises.

Source: Company Press Release