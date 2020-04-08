Biotricity is a medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets

Biotricity's Bioflux Device will help identify QT prolongation in COVID-19 patients.

Biotricity, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Bioflux® units are designed for QT interval analysis, a section of the ECG, to identify serious risks like QT prolongation. QT prolongation is a measure of delayed ventricular repolarization, which can cause sudden cardiac death. QT is becoming an important factor for COVID-19 patients, as some of the drugs being used can cause QT prolongation as a side effect, leading to sudden cardiac death. Bioflux can be used to remotely monitor this.

“One of the key features that Bioflux has is the ability to record QT variability and ranges. This is particularly important since a known side effect of many drugs is QT prolongation which can lead to very serious arrhythmias. Drugs that are currently being studied to treat COVID-19 patients, such as hydroxychloroquine, have been known to cause QT prolongation. Because of this reason, I feel more comfortable knowing that Bioflux has the ability to detect this,” said Dr. Afflu.

Drs. Patel and Nasif stated, “An important aspect of Biotricity’s technology that has made us long term customers is the detailed analysis on the data collected from the Bioflux, such as QTc and QT Prolongation. Our practice has been utilizing this aspect of the Bioflux as QT prolongation can be a side effect of many drugs.”

Bioflux is an FDA approved advanced remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology that is engineered to assist diagnoses of heart conditions such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) and enhance patient outcomes. RPM technology supports the world’s goal of promoting social-distancing and is the safest solution to help monitor patients during a pandemic while maintaining high quality patient care. Offering the combined benefits of highly precise data for accurate and speedy diagnosis, patients are actively monitored from the comfort of their homes, minimizing hospital visits and reducing the risk of potential infection.

Waqaas Al-Siddiq PhD, founder and CEO of Biotricity said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the desperate need to utilize remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions to aid infection containment and make intervention and diagnosis faster. Social distancing is still a relatively new concept for our society to grapple with, but it is uniquely suited to a remote healthcare delivery model. Future epidemics will capitalize on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to support social distancing while maintaining a high quality of patient care.”

