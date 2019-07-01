Biological Dynamics, a diagnostic company committed to improving global health outcomes, has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This collaboration focuses on enabling complex decision-making by combining results from point-of-care tests with smartphone data – creating essential opportunities in countries with limited access to sophisticated laboratory testing. This work will explore the feasibility of integrating wireless technologies intended to simplify field-based workflows and to reduce dependence on wired power sources into OmniVeritaM – the smartphone-enabled portable diagnostic platform being developed by Biological Dynamics. The ultimate objective of the portable is to enable affordable, user-friendly, and sensitive diagnostic testing for high-burden conditions that can be successfully deployed to resource-poor settings on a global scale.

“We are thrilled to expand our engagement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, beyond our current work in tuberculosis testing. With the sensitivity and scalability of our platform, we can empower healthcare workers by providing actionable, affordable, and timely clinical-grade diagnostic information by putting diagnostics at their fingertips,” said Raj Krishnan, Ph.D., CEO of Biological Dynamics. “We believe in the potential of this collaboration to bring much-needed real-time health decision making to underserved populations in low- and middle-income countries.”

The technology is powered by Biological Dynamics’ novel isolation platform, Verita, which enables the isolation of circulating biomarkers such as cell-free DNA and exosomes from whole blood, serum, and plasma without the need to pre-process samples. The Company is currently applying the cutting-edge isolation capabilities of Verita to develop the next generation of lab and point-of-care tests for the early detection and treatment response monitoring of cancer.

