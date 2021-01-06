The automatic slide staining system from cancer diagnostic specialist Biocare Medical can process 36 slides at once

The ONCORE Pro system was created for use in immunohistochemistry and in-situ hybridisation (Credit: Biocare Medical)

Cancer research and diagnostic equipment firm Biocare Medical has announced the release of its fully automated slide staining platform ONCORE Pro for applications in immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in-situ hybridisation (ISH), two diagnostic practices related to oncology.

The ONCORE Pro processes up to 36 slides in a single run, with the ability to perform independent protocols at each slide position for high-throughput slide processing.

According to the biotech firm, this system will enable diagnostic laboratories, both large and small, to maximise their throughput of sample processing with optimal turn around time.

“We are proud to launch the ONCORE Pro as a complete, fully automated benchtop IHC and ISH solution,” said Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO of Biocare Medical.

“The ONCORE Pro combines our exceptional reagent quality with rapid turn-around time and 36 slide capacity that modern laboratories require today.”

The platform has launched with 75+ pre-optimised IHC markers and setup of the system takes 72 hours from installation and setup to processing samples.

How does Biocare Medical automatic slide staining system work?

Slide processing is facilitated by unique reaction modules that enclose slides between a heated platform and a novel reagent containment chamber.

Reagents are dispensed onto slides through a port attached to each chamber, which Biocare Medical said allows for minimal reagent usage and waste production.

These chambers provide gentle agitation to enhance incubation throughout the staining procedure to maximise staining intensity.

The ONCORE Pro also accommodates simultaneous multiplex IHC, allowing fast and efficient processing of multiple IHC markers on a single slide.

ONCORE Pro fully automates the staining process using advanced online antigen retrieval technology, pre-optimised reagents, and ready-to-use antibodies to enhance laboratory workflow, increase laboratory efficiency, and reduce hands-on processing time.