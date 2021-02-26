BioBarica arrives in the United States after more than 10 years of promoting the development of Hyperbaric Medicine

BioBarica Hyperbaric Medical Unit. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Recently BioBarica received the approval of its Hyperbaric Chambers by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company manufactures and commercializes its medical devices in more than 35 countries and has different international registrations. This new approval marks the beginning of a new challenge. BioBarica already has a presence in the United States and immediate availability of equipment. They are now looking to expand and add new partners to their team.

“The FDA registration is a great satisfaction for us. Our company was born in 2010 and since then we have grown and expanded in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. We finally reached the United States, which is an extremely competitive market with high standards,” says BioBarica’s Commercial Director, Ivo Teler.

With BioBarica’s technology, the company became the leader in Medium Pressure Hyperbaric Therapy worldwide. Its Hyperbaric Chambers have a versatile design, innovative technology, and premium quality materials that facilitate their use, so they can be installed in any doctor’s office, clinic, or healthcare facility. They are currently the safest, widest, and most comfortable single-seater equipment on the market.

A Hyperbaric Chamber is a medical device in which the patient breathes high concentrations of oxygen through a mask in a pressurized environment at 1.45 ATA. This increases the concentration and availability of oxygen in blood plasma and generates hyperoxia that acts in all the tissues. Hyperoxia also produces different beneficial physiological effects.

“We are very happy with the growth that the company has had in recent years and we feel a great commitment to this new phase. We not only manufacture and distribute high-quality hyperbaric chambers, we also provide medical, commercial, technical, and scientific training, and know-how to efficiently operate a Hyperbaric Oxygenation Unit or treatment center. This adds a lot of value to our activity,” says Claudio Teler, CEO of BioBarica.

The company is starting the team building process in the United States and they are looking to add distributors who want to enter the healthcare business, with innovative profiles and ambition to grow professionally. BioBarica offers a high-quality hyperbaric treatment system that has allowed them to treat more than 450,000 patients in their Hyperbaric Chambers.

“Our goal is for more physicians to incorporate the Hyperbaric Chamber so patients can benefit from this safe and effective treatment. To do this, we need to continue adding multidisciplinary professionals to collaborate with us in spreading the benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygenation in the United States,” concludes Claudio.

Source: Company Press Release