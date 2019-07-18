Beta Bionics, a medical technology company has signed a signed collaboration and development agreement with ConvaTec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, for its iLet Bionic Pancreas System.

Image: The iLet Bionic Pancreas System is a pocket-sized, wearable medical device. Photo courtesy of Jason Taix from Pixabay.

Under the agreement, ConvaTec’s subsidiary Unomedical would offer portions of its infusion sets for use with the Beta Bionics’ iLet Bionic Pancreas System.

Unomedical is engaged in development, production, and supply of disposable infusion sets used in insulin infusion therapy, including popular flexible-cannula sets currently used with insulin pumps.

Beta Bionics said that the Unomedical sets are planned to be used in two pivotal trials to test its iLet device in the insulin-only and bihormonal configurations in 2020.

Unomedical president John M. Lindskog said: “We at Unomedical are proud to be selected by Beta Bionics as infusion set partner for the iLet Bionic Pancreas system.

“Being the world’s largest manufacturer of infusion sets within diabetes technology, and committed to highest standards in patient safety, product efficacy and patient-centered design, we will do our utmost to support this exciting programme.Published clinical data has clearly surpassed our expectations to the potential of bihormonal infusion therapy and we are excited to be part of this development.”

The iLet Bionic Pancreas System is a pocket-sized, wearable medical device comprised of a dual-chamber that autonomously controls blood-sugar levels in patients with diabetes.

The system includes clinically tested mathematical dosing algorithms to automatically calculate and dose insulin and/or glucagon as needed, based on data from a continuous glucose monitor.

In addition, iLet can be configured as an insulin-only bionic pancreas, a glucagon-only bionic pancreas, or a dual-hormone bionic pancreas with insulin and glucagon, making three medical devices work in one.

Beta Bionics co-founder and CEO Ed Damiano said: “Under the Beta Bionics public benefit structure, we are committed to acting in the best interests of the type 1 diabetes community with every decision that we make.

“We are very impressed with Unomedical’s products and world class manufacturing capabilities, and have great confidence in their steel and flexible-cannula infusion sets, having used them in all of our iLet clinical studies. Making the world’s most popular infusion sets compatible with the iLet is very exciting for us, and underscores our deep commitment to patient choice.”