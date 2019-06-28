Aspen Dental, the largest branded network of dental practices in the US, announced its expansion into The Golden State with the opening of the first California practice.

Image: Aspen Dental has expanded into California. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

The new opening inks the brand’s presence in 41 states and is part of an aggressive West Coast expansion that includes six California offices open by 2020.

Setting out to transform California’s dental segment by breaking down barriers to care, Aspen Dental-branded practices in California will feature several amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible, including extended hours on weekdays and select Saturdays, welcoming walk-ins and accepting emergency patients.

The first Aspen Dental-branded practice in the state, located at 3900 Sisk Road in Modesto, officially opens its doors on Thursday, June 27 and will provide a full range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration in a judgment-free environment. John Farah, DMD, who received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from University of Florida College of Dentistry, Gainesville, will lead the new practice.

To commemorate the opening, a “floss cutting” ceremony was held June 26 for media and community stakeholders to attend.

“According to a recent study, nearly half of the population in the Modesto/Sacramento area have experienced a dental emergency at one time or another,” stated Abhinav Shukla, chief operating officer at Aspen Dental Management, Inc. ” Aspen Dental dentists and teams are committed to providing as a solution to short- and long-term dental care needs, all while treating patients with the compassion and respect they deserve.”

The development news follows just a few short months since Aspen Dental opened a new state-of-the-art scheduling center in Phoenix. The center was designed to better support Aspen Dental’s industry-leading new patient demand and commitment to West Coast development.

As part of the California expansion, Aspen Dental plans to open additional locations in Hollister, Clovis, Visalia, Palm Desert and Fresno by the end of the year.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental-branded offices will provide:

A free new patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance

An on-site denture lab and a Denture Money Back Guarantee

Financing options

Source: Company Press Release