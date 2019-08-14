The therapy combines calcium phosphate with Anika’s hyaluronic acid to improve ease of use and procedural efficiency

Image: HA-based bone repair therapy is used for treating bone voids and bone defects of the skeletal system. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Manuel González Reyes from Pixabay.

Anika Therapeutics, a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology, announced the successful completion of the first human surgical procedure with its injectable HA-based bone repair therapy for the treatment of bone voids and other bone defects of the skeletal system caused by trauma or age-related degeneration. The case was performed by Dr. John J. Tierney, an orthopedic surgeon at the New England Baptist Hospital and President of the Greater Boston Orthopedic Center.

“My surgical experience with Anika’s product was very positive, and its ease of use surpassed that of other products I have used,” said Dr. Tierney. “My case went very smoothly, from start to finish, and I have every reason to believe that my patient will recover quickly post-operatively.”

Approximately 900,000 people require treatment for bone voids and other bone defects of the knee, which cause pain and impaired function that can lead to the need for total joint replacement therapy. This therapy combines calcium phosphate, an established precursor to the mineral component of bone, with Anika’s proprietary hyaluronic acid, which enhances flow and tactile feel during administration, to improve ease of use and procedural efficiency.

“Our injectable bone repair therapy is an innovative and easy-to-use treatment option, which is resorbed and replaced by the growth of new bone during the healing process,” said Joseph Darling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. “We are excited about this important milestone, and look forward to an initial commercial launch of the product under our hybrid commercial model in September, leveraging our specially-skilled regional sales directors to penetrate the market. We also plan to discuss the benefits of this novel therapy and value of our hybrid commercial strategy at our upcoming analyst and investor day.”

Source: Company Press Release.