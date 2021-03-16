InVictus OCT spinal fixation system will help reduce potential tulip splay and cross-threading

InVictus OCT is the first new product within the company’s posterior cervical portfolio. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay)

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) has expanded its InVictus posterior fixation platform with the introduction of a new InVictus occipital-cervical-thoracic (OCT) spinal fixation system.

The company has developed the InVictus system to deliver adaptable and predictable surgical treatment for a range of pathologies via open, MIS or hybrid approaches.

InVictus OCT, which is the first new product within the company’s posterior cervical portfolio, will help reduce potential tulip splay and cross-threading with the support of helical flange technology.

The system allows surgeons to use the single or dual-rod tulips to create multi-rod constructs, which cross the occipito-cervical junction with increased biomechanical stability.

ATEC chairman and CEO Pat Miles said: “In less than two years, ATEC has orchestrated, from design to commercialization, the largest system our teams have ever released. This speaks to the prowess of the Organic Innovation Machine.

“With the release of InVictus OCT, we are obviating the last of the legacy Alphatec products and can now offer a clinically distinct platform capable of seamlessly treating the entire spine.”

The InVictus OCT system includes multiple favoured-angle screws, different rod-to-rod connectors and integrating transition rods to facilitate crossing the cervico-thoracic junction

The new system is also compatible with the SafeOp neural informatix system, Arsenal spinal fixation system and the InVictus spinal fixation system.

InVictus OCT integrates with SafeOp system to deliver surgeons with real-time information to identify and monitor the health of nerves at risk during posterior fixation.

In addition, the new system also allows integration with InVictus spinal fixation system to obtain additional levels of fixation.