The portable nebuliser will help nebulise liquid medications for inhalation by a patient in and out of the home

The US FDA’s Centre for Devices and Radiological Health. (Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Digital health company AireHealth has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its connected nebuliser to treat patients with respiratory conditions.

The portable and electronic vibrating nebuliser, which will marketed under the brand name VitalMed, has been developed to nebulise liquid medications for inhalation by a patient in and out of the home.

The nebuliser is said to seamlessly connect to VitalCompanion, AireHealth’s new diary companion app that enables to track symptoms, secure support for medication adherence and facilitate real-time connections to their providers.

AireHealth to expand VitalBreath respiratory care platform in 2021

In 2021, AireHealth will also expand its VitalBreath respiratory care platform with the addition of VitalCapacity connected spirometer.

Recently, AireHealth completed an acquisition of BreathResearch to deal with the challenges in respiratory illness that cost over $130bn per year.

The acquisition enabled AireHealth to incorporate data collection and analysis capabilities into its connected respiratory care platform.

AireHealth said that it can build data sets for clinical benchmarks by tracking symptoms, status, decline, interventions and outcomes, enabling to enhance early detection of respiratory diseases and minimise high costs.

AireHealth’s interim CEO Rebecca Shanahan said: “Consumers facing chronic respiratory issues require care, resources and tools that integrate with their day-to-day lives, which is why the development of a connected platform to comprehensively address their needs is so vital.

“AireHealth is pleased to have received 510(k) clearance of our connected nebulizer from the FDA, which will support the creation of an overall ecosystem of connected solutions to treat patients with respiratory conditions.”

