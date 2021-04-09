TriClip is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device available in Europe to treat TR

TriClip is designed to treat the tricuspid valve's complex anatomy. (Credit: Abbott)

Healthcare company Abbott has secured CE mark approval for its next-generation TriClip transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system.

TriClip is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device available in Europe for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation (TR).

According to Abbott, the TriClip G4 clip-based therapy is a non-surgical heart valve repair option specifically designed to treat TR or a leaky tricuspid valve. It enables physicians to repair the valve as per each patient’s unique anatomy.

The tricuspid valve includes three leaflets, which control the flow of blood between the two chambers on the right side of the heart. Blood can flow in the reverse direction (regurgitation) when those leaflets do not close properly, making the heart to work harder.

Designed to treat the tricuspid valve’s complex anatomy, TriClip is said to be a stable delivery system that will help navigate the right side of the heart.

According to the company, TriClip’s recent data from the TRILUMINATE CE mark study demonstrated sustained symptomatic improvement, reduction in the severity of TR and improvement in functional status.

By using a catheter, TriClip will be placed in the heart through the femoral vein in the leg. It works by clipping together a portion of the leaflets of the tricuspid valve to minimise the backflow of blood.

The differentiated delivery system of TriClip allows physicians to independently grasp and effectively clip leaflets of the tricuspid valve to decrease the regurgitation.

Abbott is offering the latest system in two new clip sizes, making the device available in a total of four sizes to treat different patient anatomies.

Abbott’s structural heart business senior vice president Mike Dale said: “Tricuspid regurgitation is considered the most undertreated valve issue and our newest generation device to address it is the result of our unwavering commitment to restore health and improve the quality of life for patients with structural heart disease.

“Our novel TriClip therapy offers the best possible outcomes for people suffering from a debilitating condition and gives doctors even more options for customizing repair of this complex anatomy.”

Recently, Abbott has also secured Health Canada approval for the TriClip G4.