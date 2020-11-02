Watlow is a global technology and manufacturing leader providing engineering expertise, and innovative thermal products and systems, to its customers

Watlow's PM LEGACY 6 combo

Watlow, a US-based industry leader in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, introduces its LEGACY SERIES panel-mount temperature controllers.

These industry-leading PID controllers offer simple control without complex features -making these controllers ideally suited for basic applications and usage levels.

Standard bus communications are available on LEGACY SERIES controllers, allowing for easy product configuration via PC communications protocol and free software.

This saves time, simplifies programming and improves reliability of controller setup.

LEGACY SERIES controllers also offer additional benefits including PID auto-tune for fast and efficient startup, a touch-safe package for increased operator safety, a SMOOTHTOUCH keypad eliminating contamination points on the front of the controller, and a function key for simple, one- touch operation of user-defined, repetitive activities.

Additionally, LEGACY SERIES controllers work with Watlow’s EZ-LINK mobile application that connects quickly and easily via Bluetooth wireless communications for easy controller setup and monitoring.

Andy Borkowski, product manager at Watlow, said: “Many times, our customers require a simple controller rather than one of our more powerful and complex controllers, and we want to make sure we provide what is truly required rather than trying to up sell to a controller with features that are not needed.

“Watlow is proud to offer the LEGACY SERIES as a practical and economical option for basic applications in a variety of industries.”

The LEGACY SERIES is available in a 1/16 DIN panel mount package and will be followed soon by a 1/32 DIN. They can be ordered as PID process controllers, or as dedicated over and under-temperature limit controllers.

A closer look at Watlow

Watlow is a global technology and manufacturing leader that provides world class engineering expertise and innovative thermal products and systems that enable customers to thrive.

Watlow brings its experience to numerous industries, including semiconductor processing, environmental chambers, energy processes, diesel emissions, medical and food service equipment.

Since 1922, Watlow has grown in product capability, market experience and global reach.

The company holds more than 980 patents and employs 2,000 employees working in nine manufacturing facilities and three technology centres in the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Watlow also has sales offices in 50 countries around the world. The company continues to grow, while the commitment remains the same – to provide its customers with superior products and services for their individual needs.