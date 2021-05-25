The combined solution will allow remote platform users to attend significantly more supported surgeries in a single day

Vuzix M400 to Support Virtual Surgical Collaboration Rollout with Rods & Cones. (Credit: Vuzix Corporation.)

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has received new orders from Rods & Cones, a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform, for monthly deliveries of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses beginning immediately and over the remainder of 2021. The orders, valued in excess of €1 million or more than $1.2 million at current exchange rates, will support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts in the operating theatre using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

The Rods & Cones platform, combined with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses’ 13 MP phase-detect auto focus camera, will let frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide 4K broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This combined solution will also allow remote platform users to attend significantly more supported surgeries in a single day.

“We are excited to have placed these new orders with Vuzix for their powerful Smart Glasses to support our growing needs as a surgical and healthcare service provider across Europe and the United States,” said Bruno Dheedene, CEO and co-founder of Rods & Cones.

“Vuzix Smart Glasses are ideally suited to be an integral part the Rods & Cones surgical-collaboration platform and we are pleased to help support their current, as well as future deployments across their network of healthcare professionals to deliver surgical and medical services,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Source: Company Press Release