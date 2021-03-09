The UK Healthcare Pavilion will work with the MEMP to boost exports of UK life sciences innovations and products to the Middle East

The UK Healthcare Pavilion was set up to showcase the best of the country's healthcare and life sciences sectors (Credit: Per Bengtsson/Shutterstock)

A new partnership will attempt to raise awareness and boost exports of UK life sciences innovations in the Middle East.

The recently launched online platform UK Healthcare Pavilion has announced it plans to work with the Middle East Medical Portal (MEMP) to showcase the country’s strengths in this industry.

The UK Healthcare Pavilion features news, insight, and interviews from a variety of key opinion leaders and policy makers across the life sciences sector – as well as a searchable directory of companies and private healthcare providers in this space.

And, in partnering with the MEMP, it has stated it will be collaborating with a company that offers “exceptional” market access, accredited medical education and “world class” importing of innovation in the Middle East.

MEMP CEO Nathan Nagel said: “We are delighted to partner with the UK Healthcare Pavilion and be able to support UK companies to sell into the Middle East, stimulating the UK economy, and, crucially, providing world class healthcare to patients.”

Paul Benton, managing director, international, at the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), said: “UK healthcare solutions carry a great reputation in the Middle East, and we are so pleased to be partnering with the MEMP to utilise their expertise and network, which will in turn bring great innovations and treatments to patients in the region.”

What is the UK Healthcare Pavilion?

The UK Healthcare Pavilion is a virtual platform that was launched in February 2021 to showcase the life sciences and healthcare sectors in the UK – which consist of about 6,300 businesses and employ more than 250,000 people.

Alongside its data centre featuring the latest reports and statistics from numerous key healthcare organisations, the platform hosts a searchable directory of UK companies to allow overseas buyers to engage with the industry in a simple, intuitive way.

The UK Healthcare Pavilion is also supported by government departments, including the Department for International Trade, Invest Northern Ireland, Scottish Development International and the Welsh Government, as well as UK consulates, embassies, and industry bodies from across the globe.

A mixture of trade and clinical associations are supporting the website too – such as the Royal College of Surgeons, Royal College of Physicians, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), British Dental Industry Association (BDIA), UK BioIndustry Association (BIA), Medcity, OneNucleus, AHSN Network, and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The UK Healthcare Pavilion’s “gold subscribers” already include industry heavyweights like Medtronic, B. Braun and De Soutter Medical.