Wearable medical products provider WAT Medical has secured approval from TGA Australia for its migraine treatment product HeadaTerm.

Image: TGA Australia has approved WAT Medical’s migraine treatment HeadaTerm. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.

Homemed, WAT Medical’s partner in Australia, has assisted the company to receive approval from TGA Australia

Homemed, which is part of the BMedical Group, is a web-based store for the BMedical group that offers a complete selection of products to treat sleep apnoea, snoring, and insomnia across Australia and New Zealand.

HeadaTerm was already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada, as well as secured CE mark approval in Europe.

HeadaTerm is a medical device worn on users’ foreheads, and uses none-invasive neuronal electrical stimulation technology to prevent and treat primary headache, migraine, tension headache, and cluster headache.

The device uses neuromodulation by sending precise electrical pulses to the target area in the brain responsible for endorphin release. The hypoallergenic gel enables to attach the device to the users’ foreheads.

According to the company, HeadaTerm relieves migraine within a few minutes after initial headache, and is also serves as an effective preventive measure by reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks.

HeadaTerm is a compact, lightweight and portable device that provides consumers with fast and convenient migraine treatment, said the company.

EmeTerm is an anti-nausea device that was already approved and clinically proven by TGA Australia in 2018.

EmeTerm is a safe and effective anti-nausea wristband designed to prevent and relieves nausea and vomiting induced by motion sickness and morning sickness.

Based on neuromodulation technology, EmeTerm is said to deliver patented current stimulation through P6 accupoint on the underside of wrist.

The device helps deliver such electrical impulses to targets in brain and precisely block vomiting signals from brain to stomach.

At present, EmeTerm is used by consumers in over 20 countries across the world, including Europe, the US, Australia and Canada.

WAT Medical is involved in the development of precise, wearable and smart medical products.