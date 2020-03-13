Surgisphere has developed the advanced diagnostic tool leveraging its research network and advanced machine learning capabilities

Surgisphere develops rapid diagnostic test for Coronavirus Disease. (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu)

US-based healthcare management services provider Surgisphere has commercialised a new rapid diagnostic tool for testing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The advanced diagnostic tool has been developed leveraging its research network and advanced machine learning capabilities, said the company.

Surgisphere president and chief executive officer Sapan Desai said: “Surgisphere exists to help make the world a better place. This tool is the first effective weapon in the fight against this global pandemic. Early diagnosis means faster treatment, which means more lives saved.”

The tool has been designed to use only three common laboratory tests to identify patients likely to have coronavirus infection. The tool is said to be highly precise, with 93.7% sensitivity and 99.9% specificity.

In addition, the test would help control the transmission of coronavirus by rapidly identifying and isolating affected patients, mobilising public health resources, and prevent delays in current testing.

Surgisphere used its cloud-based QuartzClinical platform for COVID-19 diagnosis

Surgisphere said that it has used its cloud-based healthcare data analytics platform QuartzClinical to identify patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in five countries.

To develop the decision support tool, the company created a machine learning model using decision tree analysis with clinical and lab data from infected patients.

Surgisphere is seeking data sharing collaboration with physicians and healthcare systems to increase the sample size of COVID-19 patients.

Established in 2008, Surgisphere is engaged in developing complete, comprehensive, and accurate healthcare databases, to advance care for kidney failure, aneurysms, lymphedema, peripheral artery disease, colon cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

The company’s data analytics system has access to point of care data from over 1,200 international partners.