Soundbite announces Health Canada Approval for SoundBite® Crossing System ‐ Peripheral (SCS-P) with the 0.014” Active Wire (14P).

The SCS-P (14P) is intended for the treatment of patients suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD) with heavily calcified above-the-knee (ATK) and below-the-knee (BTK) chronic total occlusions (CTO).

Calcium remains the “Achilles heel” in the endovascular treatment of PAD, including critical limb ischemia (CLI). CLI is the most severe form of PAD and is associated with a high risk of major amputation, cardiovascular events and death.1 A mortality rate of 20% within 6 months after diagnosis and 50% at 5 years has been reported in patients diagnosed with CLI.2,3 Furthermore, CLI is associated with peripheral complications such as ulceration, gangrene, infection and a high risk of lower limb amputation estimated in 10%–40% of patients at 6 months, especially in non-treatable patients.4,5

“Expanding our technology and product portfolio in Canada is an important milestone for our company in the journey to commercialize the SoundBite system. This is welcome news on the back of our recent positive experience with the system in the EU. We are looking forward to making a positive impact on patients by providing a novel and safe solution around the world,” said Lori Chmura, President and CEO of SoundBite Medical.

The SCS-P 14P system comprises the SoundBite® Console and the 0.014” SoundBite® Active Wire. SCS-P leverages Soundbite’s proprietary method to produce and safely deliver shock waves via guidewire platforms to selectively ‘micro- jackhammer” through calcified lesions. SBCS-P has CE marked and Health Canada approval in both 0.018” and 0.014’ platforms; the 0.018” platform has also FDA (510k) approval.

