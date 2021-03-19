ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings were used as either the primary or secondary dressing for 4 weeks instead of the previous dressings, of which 42% were foam dressings and 21% gelling fibres

A majority of healthcare professionals agreed that ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings performed better than previous dressings for the seven assessed characteristics. (Credit: Smith & Nephew)

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN; LSE:SN), the global medical technology business, is pleased to announce the results of a real-world study from Spain that showed how a switch to ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings helped to significantly reduce dressing change frequency and weekly dressing costs, while improving treatment satisfaction for clinicians and patients in a community setting.*1

At week 4, compared with previous dressings, ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings significantly reduced mean weekly dressing change frequency by 47.1%*1 and mean weekly dressing costs by 58.7%.*1

A majority of healthcare professionals agreed that ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings performed better than previous dressings for the seven assessed characteristics. Patient satisfaction also improved for overall wound care experience, exudate control, and comfort, all despite fewer nursing visits. 1

“Frequency of dressing changes is a key cost driver for nurse time, materials and dressings in wound management, and is becoming even more important with the changes to care delivery we have seen driven by the pandemic.” said Cathy Dalene, Senior Vice President Global Marketing AWM, Smith+Nephew. “As this recent study has shown, ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings with their change indicator, extended wear time, and excellent exudate management can reduce costs and also help encourage patients to become more involved in their care.”

The ambispective observational study was conducted at 24 primary care centres and six nursing homes in Spain. ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings were used as either the primary or secondary dressing for 4 weeks instead of the previous dressings, of which 42% were foam dressings and 21% gelling fibres. 94 patients with 128 wounds were included and most were aged over 70 years. The most common wounds were leg ulcers or pressure ulcers, and 25% of all wounds were >12 months in duration.

ALLEVYN LIFE Dressings with EXULOCK◊ Advanced Lock-in technology provide effective exudate management,2-5 and high levels of patient comfort and confidence.**4,5 The EXUMASK◊ Change Indicator helps patients and carers take ownership of wounds,4 whilst simultaneously providing high patient satisfaction as well as saving time through fewer dressing changes.

Source: Company Press Release