Ping An Smart Healthcare offers integrated health care solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and cloud computing

Ping An Smart Healthcare’s smart image-reading system. (Credit: Ping An Insurance Group Ltd.)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, a Chinese conglomerate firm, has launched the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) smart image-reading system.

The COVID-19 smart image-reading system was developed by Ping An Smart Healthcare, an affiliate to Ping An Smart City, a subsidiary of the company.

Ping An smart image-reading system will facilitate earlier diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19

The new image-reading system has been designed to leverage the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and help control the epidemic through earlier diagnoses and treatment.

According to the company, COVID-19 is a new disease, and medical institutions in China, lack diagnosis experience. Usually radiologists take approximately 15 minutes to read the CT images of a patient suspected of contracting COVID-19.

Ping An Smart Healthcare has leveraged clinical data to train the AI model of the COVID-19 smart image-reading system, which is capable of conducting a comparative analysis of multiple CT scan images of the same patient and measure the changes in lesions.

The system will facilitate tracking of disease progress, evaluation of the treatment and get prognosis of patients, in addition to helping doctors in diagnosis, triage and evaluation of patients, and supporting the remote AI image-reading by medical professionals.

The company said that its COVID-19 smart image-reading services can be used by medical institutions through public or private cloud platforms, which will support the storage and sharing of electronic film. The system can also be quickly transplanted to CT equipment.

Ping An chief scientist Xiao Jing said: “Patients with COVID-19 need multiple CT scans during the treatment. Comparing multiple images is a time-consuming task and it cannot be accurately completed manually.

“Utilizing Ping An Smart Healthcare’s COVID-19 smart image-reading system, it can effectively improve the diagnostic accuracy and the doctor’s image-reading efficiency.”

Ping An Smart Healthcare is said to offer integrated health care solutions, including medical quality control, disease prediction, triage and guidance, medical imaging screening, diagnosis and medical assistance, by leveraging AI, blockchain and cloud computing.