Labcorp launches Covid-19 test kits for small businesses to support return to work and life safely. (Credit: Labcorp)

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the availability of the Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit for small businesses, an initiative aimed at providing fast, convenient, and reliable testing for companies with as many as 120 employees.

Labcorp Employer Services currently provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for larger organizations and communities.

The small business offering enables bulk purchasing, and is well-suited for restaurants, professional services offices, event planners and small venue owners. Bulk purchasing saves on shipping costs, and those savings are passed on to the small business. Kits can be purchased in multiples of six, with a maximum of 120 kits per order, at Pixel by Labcorp. Purchases are made with a credit card.

“By making it easier for employees to get tested, we are supporting communities and small businesses across the country,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “Pixel by Labcorp offers reliable, trusted, and convenient COVID-19 testing along with the information needed for small business owners to make confident decisions in the interests of their customers and employees. We’re thrilled to work with small businesses to provide easy access to the same high-quality PCR tests used by doctors and hospitals as we work to improve health and improve lives.”

The offering for small businesses is yet another example of the company’s commitment to expanding access to testing so people can safely return to work and everyday activities. As states continue to reopen, small businesses will need a convenient way to ensure the safety of their employees and patrons. Many of these businesses are not able to offer remote working environments for their employees. The small business offering through Pixel by Labcorp makes it easier than ever for restaurants, production companies, retailers, and other small businesses to safely operate in their local communities.

Upon receiving a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit from their employer or an event organizer, individuals self-administer the test using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp via prepaid FedEx Express overnight. Results are typically available within 1-2 days from when Labcorp receives the sample. Once the test is processed by Labcorp, results are accessed securely by the employee via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

If a COVID-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified healthcare staff member will contact the individual directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for consultation.

Labcorp’s COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA cleared or approved and has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

Source: Company Press Release