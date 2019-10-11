Second offering in PREVENA RESTOR therapy portfolio targets post-operative incisions and surrounding soft tissue, helping reduce edema, which may facilitate early mobility

Image: KCI launches PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM incision management system. Photo: Courtesy of skeeze/Pixabay

KCI, an Acelity Company, today announced the availability of the PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM System, a continuation of the Company’s recent introduction of the PREVENA RESTOR Therapy offering, a new portfolio that further optimizes post-surgical care and expands the Company’s surgical suite. The PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM System is designed to manage challenging post-operative incisions and the surrounding soft tissue envelope, such as on the knee, hip and shoulder, to stabilize the incision and surrounding surgical area and help improve healing.

Edema can pose a variety of issues for surgeons and patients alike across surgical specialties. For example, in orthopedic surgery, edema, a common complication with total knee arthroplasty (TKA) can limit ambulation and mobility; however, early ambulation is paramount as it has been shown to reduce length of hospital stay, cut the total hospitalization costs and lead to better restoration of range of motion.1

“A big concern we have after any surgery is health complications caused by patients being sedentary,” said R. Michael Meneghini, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon. “These complications are especially important in lower extremity orthopedic patients who need to be up and walking around soon after surgery. Edema can cause pain and limit mobility but because of the design of PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM System, patients may experience less edema, which can lead to a more active recovery – all of which I look forward to seeing in my patients.”

“Not every surgical incision is the same size, which is why we provide clinicians with a variety of products and dressing sizes to accommodate their individual patient’s needs,” said Ronald Silverman, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer, KCI. “The PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM System provides a unique solution for post-surgical incision and surrounding soft tissue envelope management in some of the most complex and challenging anatomical areas. The expanded coverage range and precision design lend themselves to better conformity on the surgical site, helping health care providers be more confident in their patients’ recovery.”

The PREVENA RESTOR ARTHRO•FORM System encompasses the same proven technology as the PREVENA Incision Management System, with added benefits including:

Extended therapy time: up to 14 days (dressing change required after 7 days);

Expanded coverage area: dressing seamlessly conforms to patient;

Precision design: larger dressing delivers therapy to incision and surrounding soft tissue envelope;

Stability in the reconstruction: mechanically stabilize the incision and surrounding soft tissue;

Easy to apply: peel and place the form-fitting dressing

