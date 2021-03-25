Japan's MHLW has approved the first combination contact lens that provides vision correction and an antihistamine drug

Johnson & Johnson Vision receives MHLW approval in Japan. (Credit: Martin Slavoljubovski from Pixabay.)

Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, today announced approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the first and only vision correction contact lens that relieves allergic eye itch: ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen.1 The lens contains ketotifen, an H1 histamine receptor antagonist for the prevention of itch associated with eye allergies.

“This approval marks another significant milestone in Johnson & Johnson Vision’s legacy of rethinking what’s possible with contact lenses, and bringing forward innovations to help eye care practitioners better meet the needs of their patients around the world,” said Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Vision***. “Our goal at Johnson & Johnson Vision is to change the trajectory of eye health and we will continue to drive new innovation and technologies that correct, enhance, and restore people’s vision over their lifetimes.”

Itchy allergy eyes can impact vision, and this becomes even more problematic for contact lens wearers – most of whom resort to rubbing their eyes. Data show that 8 out of 10 contact lens wearers feel frustrated when their eye allergies interfere with normal contact lens wear.2 ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen may help patients who wish to continue wearing contact lenses during the allergy season.

ACUVUE® is the most trusted brand for eye care professionals globally^ and has built a legacy by making contact lenses that are unbeaten in comfort†3,4,5 across 47 clinical studies†. ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen is the latest in a long line of innovative contact lenses from Johnson & Johnson Vision since the company introduced the world’s first disposable soft contact lens three decades ago. This product is the first in an entirely new contact lens category and brings forward a better§ contact lens wearing experience for patients with allergic eye itch.

“Over 40 percent of people suffer from eye allergies, and of those, 80 percent feel frustrated when allergies interfere with contact lens wear2,” said Dr. Brian Pall, OD, MS, FAAO, Director, Clinical Science, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc****. “We’re proud to bring forward a new contact lens that simultaneously provides vision correction and relief of allergic eye itch, without the need for allergy eye drops.”

Johnson & Johnson Vision is working with health authorities worldwide to bring ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen to contact lens wearers seeking relief from allergic eye itch.

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen has been approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a daily disposable contact lens for vision correction, and alleviation of ocular allergic symptoms during contact lens wear in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

Source: Company Press Release