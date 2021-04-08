The new collaboration combines expertise from Menicon and capabilities of Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Global Collaboration with Menicon. (Credit: Martin Slavoljubovski from Pixabay.)

Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, today announced a global strategic collaboration with Menicon, a leading manufacturer of innovative contact lenses. The collaboration is part of a broader commitment from Johnson & Johnson Vision to lead with science and help reshape the future of myopia – and bring forward a novel portfolio of products and services to manage the progression of myopia in children.

Myopia is sometimes called ‘nearsightedness’ but it is much more. It is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st Century1. Children ages 12 and younger are among the most vulnerable2, and half of the world’s population is projected to be myopic by 2050 with one billion people expected to have high myopia3. Myopia may be caused by both environmental and genetic factors that may increase the risk of retinal detachment, degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma – all of which can lead to visual impairment and blindness4.

“For decades, Johnson & Johnson Vision has invested in research collaborations with academic centers, research institutes and leading global health organizations who share our vision of leading with science to reshape the future of myopia and eye health,” said Peter Menziuso, Global President, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care***. “Our collaboration with Menicon marks another step forward to bring a portfolio of differentiated products to help manage the progression of myopia in children, as we work towards our vision of helping the world see better, connect better, live better.”

As part of the collaboration, Menicon will develop and manufacture the contact lenses to help manage the progression of myopia in children. Johnson & Johnson Vision will focus on expanding availability of these lenses around the world.

The strategic collaboration with Menicon is the latest from Johnson & Johnson Vision to address the growing myopia epidemic following the development of a first-of-its-kind myopia management guide with new recommendations for eye care professionals, and the establishment of a novel research partnership with the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI).

“As eye care practitioners, we see the long-term impact when myopia progresses or worsens, which can lead to other eye disease and even loss of vision,” said Professor Ian Flitcroft, M.A., D.Phil, FRCOphth****. “There is no safe level of myopia and there is an emerging need for more myopia treatment options, with an even greater need for industry, eye care providers, and parents to collaborate and help stop the progression of myopia in children.”

Source: Company Press Release