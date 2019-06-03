Japan is now making an effort to make its healthcare sector a more open and attractive place to invest in response to its rapidly ageing population

Japan's medical devices industry is expanding to innovate technology for the again population (Credit: Pixabay)

The huge medical devices market in Japan is being driven by an ageing population suffering from long-term and chronic illness, according to a new report.

In its latest study, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape – Japan, data analytics company GlobalData identified the healthcare infrastructure of the country and its key trends in the growing market.

It found the nation has an environment conducive to producing improved medical products and new technological innovation for better healthcare, which is keeping Japan ahead of most of its competitors.

Renuka Sreeramoju, medical device analyst at GlobalData, said: “The rapidly ageing Japanese population, increasing number of patients with chronic and life-style diseases, universal health insurance coverage and regulatory measures are driving the Japanese medical device market.

“Even though the increasing elderly population provides a unique business opportunity for many international medical device companies to innovate new products, foreign investment into the untapped Japanese market was due to lack of knowledge on domestic companies.”

Japan currently has the world’s second-biggest medical device market, with exceptional healthcare operations and accessibility, making it an increasingly attractive place for investment.

How Japan’s ageing population is becoming a lucrative market for medical device manufacturers and start-ups

Japan is facing a new level of urgency with the country’s population of 127 million ageing rapidly and shrinking due to low birth rates – but these two factors are also driving the demand for advanced medical technologies.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is the central organisation in the Japanese healthcare system, and has taken new initiatives to streamline the regulatory approval review process.

This was to improve the transparency of the approval review system to accomplish a quick review process, which is equivalent to, or faster than that of North American and European markets, as well as to accelerate the launch of innovative medical products.

In addition, the government has made it easier for start-ups and other technology companies to gain access to medical records by introducing “Medical Information Database”, which has led to quicker medical device development through faster patient access, as well as investments in the health care sector.

Akira Miura, director of the MHLW, said that the streamlined approval review system and enhanced access to medicines were examples of significant change as they have allowed foreign pharmaceutical companies to bring their products to Japan faster.

The changes to the regulatory review system resulted in an increasing the number of partnerships, licensing deals and research collaborations among the medical device companies in Japan developing robotic assisted surgery systems and AI-powered medical imaging systems.

The Japanese medical device industry was valued at $28.1bn (£22.23bn) in 2016 and is projected to grow steadily through 2020, when it should reach $74.7bn (£59.10bn) in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% says GlobalData.

Ms Sreeramoju added: “Favourable regulatory landscape, ageing demographics, better access to medical data, innovative research and development, and increasing international collaborations will not only attract medical device start-ups, but also encourage AI and other technological start-ups to invest in healthcare sector in Japan.”