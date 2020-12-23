Purlab, the at-home saliva-based COVID-19 testing solution for individuals, companies and schools, created to make testing easy and accessible, has launched. The robust proprietary technology allows for a user-friendly process, solving the pain points of test result turnaround time, efficiency and mass testing.

Upon receipt of the test kit to their home, users can register their kit via the Purlab app or on Purlab.com, scan the barcode on the tube, take the saliva test by spitting into the tube supplied, pack it in a pre-labeled box, drop it in the mail in minutes, and receive test results from the lab in as few as 24 hours via email and text.

“Purlab is making it easier than ever to get tested for COVID-19 and receive accurate results in a timely manner. We have the most user-friendly COVID-19 test on the market today and the only one with a mobile app, allowing for a seamless process for people in the comfort of their own homes,” notes Michael Cohen, President of Purlab.

The test was developed and is run in collaboration with Rutgers University RUCDR Infinite Biologics Lab and was the first SARS-COV-2 Saliva test granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Purlab services the continental 48 states and the test is covered by most insurance carriers. An individual test is $145 and Purlab offers bulk discounted pricing. The test is available to businesses and schools to keep communities safe with regular, at-home testing.

The company recently partnered with goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, to deliver its tests to customers in more than 500 cities in about 30 minutes.