healthPrecision's Cutting-edge Medical Brain Used to Help Thousands of Critical Frontline Child Welfare Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

healthPrecision's Medical Brain used by essential employees to protect their safety and those they serve during the COVID-19 crisis (Credit: PRNewsfoto/healthPrecision.)

New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and healthPrecision are pleased to announce they are collaborating to bring the COVID-19 Medical Brain to thousands of ACS employees serving and protecting children and youth in the New York City area.

The COVID-19 Medical Brain uses the power of AI to complete pre-work health screening, incorporating the latest guidelines from the CDC and the health departments of New York State and New York City (DoHMH).

The app, available on Apple and Android devices, communicates with users in easy-to-understand, conversational language. It is available continuously and responds in real-time.

The Medical Brain meets strict data privacy and confidentiality standards to securely screen employees based on symptoms, potential exposure and test results so they can safely access their workplaces and the community to provide essential services. A badge is issued for safe facility access.

These capabilities are especially important for the thousands of mission-driven ACS employees who work tirelessly with children and families in their homes and communities.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthPrecision has been deeply invested in using our advanced AI applications to keep people safe now and in the long term,” said Eyal Ephrat, MD, CEO and cofounder of healthPrecision. “We are thrilled to partner with ACS to protect some of the most essential workers right here in New York City: the public servants who are risking their own health – and their families’ health – to care for vulnerable infants, children, and youth who need extra support during this trying time.”

“The health and safety of staff, and the children and families we serve, is our top priority and we’ve continued to put protocols in place to help our staff carry out their mission safely during the pandemic. The launch of the new COVID-19 Medical Brain app is just one more way we’re working to protect and support ACS staff during this challenging time,” said Commissioner David A. Hansell.

Source: Company Press Release