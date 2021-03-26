eMed offers a first-of-its-kind digital health platform to virtually guide individuals through an at-home Covid-19 rapid antigen test

eMed and x.labs collaborate to share validated results of at-home Covid-19 rapid tests. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay)

eMed, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, and x.labs™, the leader in next-generation digital healthcare technologies, have announced a collaboration to support communication of at-home COVID-19 rapid test results via x.labs’ PreCheck Digital Health Passport.

“Widespread rapid testing and results reporting continues to be among the key solutions for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. “Our collaboration with x.labs will help more individuals get tested and receive their results through our verification process, now with the additional ability to share their health status in order to get back to school, work and life.”

eMed offers a first-of-its-kind digital health platform to virtually guide individuals through an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test. The rapid BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test requires no additional equipment, is authenticated, and delivers results within 15 minutes.

Under the agreement with x.labs, eMed Certified Guides will validate each test and result for PreCheck users. Users have access to their test result in the PreCheck app. Additionally, eMed automatically reports a test result to public health departments for tracking and tracing, benefiting broader public health.

The PreCheck Digital Health Passport is built on blockchain technology and allows individuals to share their health status through an encrypted digital wallet on their smartphone, without the need to share the underlying medical and personal information. The health data includes testing and vaccination results, as well as temperature and wellness survey results.

The aim of the collaboration is to give businesses, hotels, schools, event venues and governments accurate information about an individual’s COVID-19 health status, and therefore the confidence they can gather safely.

“This collaboration will ensure accurate testing and interpretation of results for convenient, at-home rapid tests, and help protect against the further spread of COVID-19,” said Todd Dunphy, COO for x.labs. “We are thrilled to integrate this layer of accuracy into PreCheck for its users and clients.”

Among a growing number of corporate clients, x.labs collaborates closely with Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,100 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. PreCheck will be available in all Accor hotels in the USA and Puerto Rico beginning in April, including Delano, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Mondrian, SLS Hotels, Sofitel, among other hospitality brands.

Between the collaboration with eMed, individual sales, and corporate and municipal partnerships, x.labs is tracking to gain more than 10 million PreCheck users by the end of the year.

eMed continues to distribute and administer millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests throughout the country, helping get more tests in the hands of people who need them most.

Source: Company Press Release