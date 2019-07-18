Corindus Vascular Robotics, a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, has received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration to commercialize its CorPath GRX System for neurovascular interventions in Australia and New Zealand.

Image: The CorPath GRX System is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by LifeHealthcare. Photo: Courtesy of Corindus, Inc.

The CorPath GRX System is already approved for percutaneous coronary and peripheral vascular interventions in the region.

In March 2019, Corindus received CE mark to commercialize CorPath GRX for neurovascular interventions in 33 countries in Europe and the Company plans to initiate clinical cases with select partners in Europe as early as this summer.

“Approval of CorPath GRX for an expanded indication for neurovascular procedures in Australia and New Zealand represents a significant step in expanding the application of vascular robotics in global markets,” stated Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. “The significant need for expanding access to care has fueled considerable clinical interest in vascular robotics. This new indication offers more patients the benefits of robotic precision while allowing physicians to gain valuable experience with vascular robotics to prepare for a future treatment paradigm, including telerobotic stroke treatment,” added Toland.

The CorPath GRX System is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by LifeHealthcare, a leading medical devices distributor in the region.

Source: Company Press Release.