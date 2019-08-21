Dreal technology allows surgeons to effectively target the impinging bone causing pain, and to preserve the soft tissue and bone critical to the patient's spinal stability

Image: Dreal technology allows surgeons to target the impinging bone causing pain. Photo: Courtesy of kalhh from Pixabay.

Carevature Medical announced that its unique Dreal technology has been approved for use by neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, California.

“We’re proud to be working with surgeons and staff at a prestigious medical system such as Scripps towards providing a unique technology that allows surgeons to safely remove bony pathologies at all levels of the spine, while preserving adjacent soft tissue and bone,” said Carevature’s VP of marketing and sales Bob Cook.

Says orthopedic spine surgeon Bob Eastlack, MD: “I was first introduced to Carevature’s concept several years ago. To see the various Dreal models fully developed and have them available to me in treating patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis and other degenerative spine conditions, gives me new minimally invasive options in the operating room.”

According to Carevature, Dreal technology allows surgeons to effectively target the impinging bone causing pain, and to preserve the soft tissue and bone critical to the patient’s spinal stability. This technology also has significant potential to prevent more extensive fusion surgery.

To date, Carevature Medical’s Dreal technology has assisted surgeons in over 1,500 cases, both non-fusion and fusion. The company’s highly targeted approach has it working with medical systems and surgeons located across the US, in Chicago, Boston, Dallas, southern California, Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida, with plans to expand throughout 2019 and 2020.