C2Dx Inc., a medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable, niche products to propel their growth, has acquired the T/Pump product line from Stryker. The T/Pump is the second product line for C2Dx, joining its initial acquisition of the STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitor. The addition will provide great opportunity for growth for both C2Dx and the product itself.

The T/Pump provides localized temperature therapy for pain relief and patient comfort. It is often used for orthopedic conditions; acute injuries, chronic pain, and muscle strains, as well as skin trauma, burns, contusions, and other localized pain diagnoses, such as arthritis and neuritis. Controlled warming and cooling temperature settings and multiple treatment cycle options allow therapy to be customized to each patient’s needs.

C2Dx was founded by Kevin McLeod and Plymouth Growth, an Ann Arbor, Michigan based growth capital firm. Dedicated to growing resources, jobs, and opportunities in West Michigan, they brought together previous Stryker executives, each with over 20 years in leadership, to launch its first product.

The C2Dx team is passionate about providing leading medical products and superior customer service. Kevin McLeod commented, “Our leadership team has extensive experience leading all phases of Medical Device manufacturing. We have proven ourselves with a very successful initial product offering, and now we are excited to offer another valuable product and further pursue C2Dx’s mission.”

