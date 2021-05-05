The DxA 5000 Fit’s workflow automation allows mid-sized labs to decrease the manual steps up to 80%

The DxA 5000 Fit at the Centre Hospitalier de Calais, France. (Credit: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics)

Clinical diagnostics solutions provider Beckman Coulter has introduced new workflow-automation solution called DxA 5000 Fit for mid-volume laboratories, which run less than 5,000 tests per day.

The DxA 5000 Fit’s workflow automation allows mid-sized labs to decrease the manual steps up to 80% via pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical automation capabilities.

The solution features intelligent routing with dynamically calculated route planning for quick and TAT and STATs are prioritised to deliver results quicker.

In addition, the DxA 5000 Fit comes with flexible design to enable adaptability to meet a mid-volume lab’s space and infrastructure constraints.

Beckman Coulter stated that the DxA 5000 Fit system is authorised for sale in the US, as well as most European and Asian countries.

Beckman Coulter haematology, urinalysis and workflow information technology solutions general manager and senior vice president Dr Peter Soltani said: “At Beckman Coulter, we believe that medium-size labs should be able to leverage the benefits of automation to address their challenges.

“Just because your lab is not processing a higher number of samples, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the benefits of intelligent laboratory automation and settle for a marginally automated workcell-plus solution.”

Headquartered in Brea, California, Beckman Coulter is an operating company of Danaher and has more than 11,000 global associates.

In March this year, the company launched its $4 high-throughput antigen test to support the US government’s plan to invest over $12bn to expand Covid-19 testing.

The Access SARS-CoV-2 Ag lab antigen test offered by the firm is designed for mass screening testing.

The test, which will be able to deliver results within 30 minutes, is run on the company’s immunoassay analysers.