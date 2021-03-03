CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification

The B Braun OMNI continuous blood purification platform and OMNIset PLUS blood line set. (Credit: CytoSorbents Corporation.)

B. Braun Avitum AG, a leading manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services and CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation, announce the launch of a global co-marketing agreement to promote the use of CytoSorb® with B. Braun’s latest OMNI® continuous blood purification platform and OMNIset® Plus bloodline set (set version 3.0 or higher).

The CytoSorb® adsorber is used in critical care for the extracorporeal removal of cytokines and inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream and can be operated with the B. Braun OMNI® acute dialysis machine. B. Braun will supply the market with the OMNI® and OMNIset® Plus while CytoSorbents and its network of direct sales, strategic partners, and distributors will continue to supply the market with CytoSorb®. CytoSorb® is CE Mark certified and distributed in 67 countries worldwide.

Dr. Holger Seeberg, Member of the Management Board of B. Braun Avitum commented, “We are excited to announce this co-marketing agreement with CytoSorbents. Through this collaboration, we want to provide physicians and medical centers with one of the most promising ways to control deadly inflammation with one of the most capable blood purification platforms available in critical care today.”

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, “We are delighted to add B. Braun, a trusted global organization and leading player in renal replacement therapy and intensive care medicine, to the CytoSorbents partner network. B. Braun’s OMNI® platform is an elegant and powerful machine, providing physicians the flexibility to use CytoSorb® to treat patients suffering from a wide range of deadly conditions in the intensive care unit.”

Mr. Chris Cramer, Vice President of Business Development at CytoSorbents added, “We are very excited to begin this new partnership with B. Braun, a world class company. We believe there are many synergies to this partnership and we plan to work closely with B. Braun’s global commercial organization to expand the combined use of CytoSorb®, a leading treatment of cytokine storm, with B. Braun’s latest extracorporeal platform, the OMNI® and OMNIset® Plus bloodline set, to help patients around the world.”

This global co-marketing agreement applies to the countries where both products are registered (US market is specifically excluded). Financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed.

B. Braun is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services for users around the world. In 2019, the Group generated sales of €7.5 billion. Every service provided by B. Braun incorporates its entire expertise and the company’s deep understanding of users’ needs. In developing its products, product systems and services, B. Braun acts like a sparring partner. A companion who promotes developments through constructive dialog and the motivation to improve things. With its constantly growing portfolio of effective medical care solutions, B. Braun makes a substantial contribution towards protecting and improving people’s health.

