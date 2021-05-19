The financing will help Atonarp to develop and commercialise its molecular diagnostics products

Atonarp gets $50m funding. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Atonarp has received $50m in a Series D financing round, led by WRVI Capital, to expand its operations and advance the development and marketing of its molecular diagnostics products.

Investors including Furukawa Electric, Japan Post Investment, Boscolo Intervest, ATI Korea, and Banner Industries also have participated in the Series D round. To date, the company has raised $111m in funding.

As part of the investment, WRVI Capital founding partner Michael Marks has been appointed to Atonarp’s board and former Berkeley Lights CFO Shaun Holt as COO of Atonarp.

WRVI Capital founding managing partner and Atonarp board chair Nicholas Brathwaite said: “Atonarp is developing the future of point-of-care molecular diagnostics testing. As one of Atonarp’s first investors, we recognized early on that the company’s breakthrough molecular sensor technology could spur innovation across industries.

“With its seasoned team of technologists, Atonarp will continue to expand its first-in-class, proven, and transformational molecular sensor technology platform to new industries.”

Atonarp is a molecular diagnostics company engaged in the manufacturing of molecular sensing and diagnostics products for the healthcare, pharma, and semiconductor industries.

The company leverages its original spectroscopic technology to detect, analyse, and quantify molecular information.

Atonarp offers a suite of molecular diagnostics products, including the ATON-360, an end-to-end platform that enables lab-quality results using optical sensors.

Traditional diagnostic and blood testing methods rely on chemistry and require large volumes of biological samples for processing.

Unlike traditional methods, Atonarp is said to use a unique laser-based sensing and profiling technology to analyse small sample sizes, without the use of chemicals or expensive reagents.

The company currently markets molecular sensing platforms Aston for semiconductor and process monitoring and LyoSentinel for Pharma.

Atonarp founder, CEO, CTO and president Prakash Murthy said: “We have developed the industry’s smallest, smartest, cloud-connected, plug-and-play molecular diagnostics platform that quantitatively analyse chemical processes in real-time with unprecedented detail, and are poised to broadly deploy our disruptive platform across multiple industries and market segments.

“We are grateful to WRVI Capital and our other investors who believe in our vision and the approach we take to revolutionise how the world uses molecular data analysis.

“We’re excited to have Shaun Holt on board as COO to help support our next phase of growth as we expand our product offerings for industrial and life sciences applications.”